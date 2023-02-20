RWC logo

BOONE — The newly formed Responder Wellness Coalition will hold a meeting on Tuesday night to present information about how the organization plans to support first responders in the High Country. 

Guest speaker Rick Baker, founder of Responder Support Services, will speak on the behavioral and mental health services and career-saving strategies that he and his clinicians provide exclusively to first responders.  The meeting will be at Perkinsville Church — located at 274 Jefferson Rd, Boone — at 5:30 p.m. 

