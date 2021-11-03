BOONE — Two Ram’s Rack employees received a generous donation after they said their belongings were stolen from Ram’s Rack Thrift Store.
Drawn to the thrift shop’s ministry, Carolyn McNeely and Phyllis Mast each work part-time on the main floor of Ram’s Rack.
“It’s my happy place there because I came to work there after losing my husband,” McNeely said.
Mast and McNeely kept their purses in a cupboard on Oct. 9 in an office behind a gate that separates the main floor of Ram’s Rack from an area permitted for employees only. They both checked the cupboard around lunch time only to find their belongings were missing.
“We’re short staffed right now and most of us are seniors, but we’ve always felt safe there,” Mast said.
Mast and McNeely contacted Boone Police Department after the alleged theft. There are no security cameras in the thrift store, but Mast hoped cameras across the street at Watauga County Courthouse would help the police identify the alleged thief.
Boone Police Department said the case was still under investigation as of Oct. 14.
Mast had $300 in her purse that day — a wedding gift for her grandson, she said. Mast also said an heirloom necklace was allegedly stolen from her purse as well. McNeely reported having $50 and a blank check with her that day.
Both women said it has been difficult having their driver’s license, medicare, social security and bank cards replaced. Resort Area Ministries, the organization that sponsors Ram’s Rack, was quick to compensate the two women for the money lost.
“We felt like it was only fair that we reimburse them for the money that was stolen,” Ram’s Rack administrator Mary Silver said. “We are a ministry and it starts with our employees. We’re sort of a family — that’s the way it is and that’s the way it’s always been.”
Silver said she notified the organization’s board as soon as she found out about the incident.
“Even though I lost much more than money, I just felt a warm happy feeling about working at a place that would do this,” McNeely said.
