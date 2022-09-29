NORTH WILKESBORO — In partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx invites all Vietnam-era veterans residing in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District to be honored in a Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Pinning Ceremony and receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin this Veterans Day.

The ceremony will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the VFW Blue Ridge Mountain Post 1142 in North Wilkesboro.

(1) comment

barkleydog
barkleydog

If Foxx cares about the Vietnam Vets, why did she vote "no" for the Honoring our PACT Act of 2021? This was a bill that addresses health care, presumption of service-connection, research, resources, and other matters related to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service.

