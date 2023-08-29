3.jpg

The installation includes a purple cupboard of supplies and resources.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The weight of the grief of losing a loved one to overdose is much more than a single person or family can carry alone. End Overdose in Watauga seeks to connect community and resources to help carry some of this burden.

Remembering loved ones lost to overdose, supporting the people who love them, and preventing more loss of life are the goals of EOIW. A Remembrance and Hope installation will remain in place until after the Recovery Community Block Party on Sept. 30 to help with these goals.

2.jpg

Screen-printed My Loved One, You Are Not Alone, and Hope flags created by Andi Gelsthorpe will be shown during the event.
4.jpg

Part of the installation to recognize those lost to overdoses.
  

