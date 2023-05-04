BOONE — A registered sex offender was arrested after he was reported being at a local business that provides activities for children.
On April 28, at 12:12 p.m., officers with the Boone Police Department’s Patrol Division were contacted by a local business that provides activities for children. The business advised a male had visited the location twice, according to BPD.
Business representatives became suspicious of the male as a result of their interactions. Responding officers were able to identify the suspicious male as Joshua M. Vorndran, 40, of Goshen Lane, Youngsville, North Carolina.
During the investigation, officers learned that Vorndran was convicted of offenses of a sexual nature in 2018, and was a registered sex offender. Boone officers and members of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate Vorndran in the area, accorindg to BPD.
Officers determined that Vorndran’s presence on the premises, as a registered sex offender, was illegal. As a result, officers obtained warrants on Vorndran for two counts of § 14-208.18 — a sex offender unlawfully on the premises that is intended primarily for the use of minors, according to BPD.
Boone Police investigators were able to locate Vorndran on Mertie Road in Wilkes County. Boone Police investigators made contact with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation.
Boone Police investigators and Wilkes County deputies made contact with Vorndran on Mertie Road in Wilkes County. Vorndran was subsequently arrested by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office for his outstanding warrants and was placed in the Wilkes County Jail with a $25,000 secured bond, according to BPD.
BPD stated in a press release that the department would like to thank the investigators and patrol deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.
If you have seen Vorndran at a location that is intended for the primary use, care or supervision of minors, contact Boone Police Lt. Lance Wills at (828) 268-6941 or Lance.Wills@TownofBoone.net.
