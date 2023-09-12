Public Transportation in the High Country

AppalCart getting ready for departure at the Library Circle on App State's campus.

 File photo

BOONE — The N.C. Department of Transportation and the High Country Rural Planning Organization are seeking input from transit riders and High Country residents for a study to identify opportunities for better transit connectivity across the region. The High Country Regional Transit Study will assist the seven counties of the High Country to build partnerships for potential regional transit improvements and connections.

The study is kicking off with the community survey this fall, and recommendations are expected in early 2024. The work is sponsored by the N.C. Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division. Surveys are available online in English and Spanish and in-person, on transit vehicles and at a senior centers in each county.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.