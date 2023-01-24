Point in Time Count

The annual homeless Point-in-Time-Count takes place in the High Country on Jan. 25.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Annual homeless Point-in-Time Count will take place Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Point-in-Time Count, coordinated by the Northwest Continuum of Care, is the annual documentation of the extent of homelessness in the High Country region, which includes Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties. The information from the PIT Count provides a valuable snapshot of the extent of homelessness in the region and informs support service providers on the priorities to prevent and end homelessness.

