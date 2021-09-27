HIGH COUNTRY — The High Country regional hazard mitigation plan is in the process of being updated, and to help craft the new plan a survey is being sent out to gain public feedback.
The update will be a revision of the current plan.
"So we review the current plan to see if it is still accurate for hazards presented and update any progress that’s been made on mitigating hazards or developing prevention measures for the impacts of the hazard," said Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt. "The current plan includes the counties of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes along with all municipalities therein."
Hold said these type of plans are required by the federal government and all 100 counties in North Carolina have one, with the majority adopting a regional model.
The survey can be found at https://s.surveyplanet.com/dfFEXU761.
