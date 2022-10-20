WATAUGA — To close out recovery month, the Mediation & Restorative Justice Center and Watauga LEAD & Recovery on the Inside hosted a reentry simulation to give people a look into the life of someone who is reentering the community after a period of incarceration.

With support from the High Country Reentry Collaborative and Watauga Community Justice Coalition, the organization hosted individuals with representation from service providers, faith leaders, law enforcement, students, family and friends of people affected by this topic and people with lived experiences of substance use disorder and the reentry process from jail and/or prison.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.