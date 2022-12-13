WATAUGA — The Board of Education met on Dec. 12 where the reelected members were sworn in and individuals who helped the school system were recognized.
After calling the meeting to order, Chairman Gary Childers invited the Honorable Rebecca Eggers-Gryder to lead three members in the oath of office. Board members Marshall Ashcraft, Jay Fenwick and Childers all won their races for reelection during the 2022 November General Election.
Eggers-Gryder invited each board member individually to repeat the oath of office before signing a document to solidify their position. Following the swearing in, Childers and Combs were appointed to chair and vice-chair, maintaining their positions.
Watauga High School Art Teacher Genal West then stepped up to the podium to recognize the Watauga Education Foundation for their support of the arts in the county. West submitted an application for the organization to the North Carolina Art Education Association's Friend of the Arts award and presented foundation's President Erika Hudspeth with a plaque to recognize their achievement.
Hudspeth thanked West before asking all teachers who were awarded grants through the Watauga Education Foundation this year to step forward. Teachers from schools across the district were awarded a total of $30,000 in grants to support projects, materials and other needs including cameras for microscopes, incubators, decoding material for books and more.
Superintendent Scott Elliott then recognized two recipients of the Servant's Heath award. AppHealthCare CEO Jennifer Greene and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson were recognized for consistent communication and collaboration with the school system and the community during the worst parts of the pandemic.
Following brief statements from Scott Elliott and Student Representatives Ellary Smith and Mia Shanely, the board approved the consent agenda without prior discussion.
During public comment, Michael Ackerman addressed the board regarding a lack of "public exchange of ideas and dialogue between this board and the parents of children in (the) schools."
"This board continued to ignore the parents of this district," Ackerman said. "Who do you serve? Is it the students of ASU or the actual residents and children of Watauga County? Will you have the moral strength to admit you were wrong and work to build a bridge with parents creating a school community where parents, teachers and this board work together to ensure that our children are given the education they deserve free from political and personal ideology?"
After Ackerman's remarks, the board invited Greene back to the podium to discuss a resolution regarding vaping and tobacco use. Greene said AppHealthCare is looking for support in the resolution from various stakeholders in the community.
The board voted in support of the resolution, which highlights the dangers of tobacco use and vaping and its prevalence for young people.
