WATAUGA — The Board of Education met on Dec. 12 where the reelected members were sworn in and individuals who helped the school system were recognized. 

After calling the meeting to order, Chairman Gary Childers invited the Honorable Rebecca Eggers-Gryder to lead three members in the oath of office. Board members Marshall Ashcraft, Jay Fenwick and Childers all won their races for reelection during the 2022 November General Election. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.