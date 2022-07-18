Town of Blowing Rock logo (web)

BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock town government is acting quickly this morning not only to identify the main water line break that has all of Blowing Rock without water, but also to address what the disruption means to the town's water customers.

At approximately 3 a.m. this morning, the town of Blowing Rock experienced a water main break. The majority of the Town is currently without water.

The Town of Blowing Rock’s Public Works Department is actively trying to repair the water system.

Due to this break, a water system pressure loss occurred throughout the entire town of Blowing Rock and due to this, a Boil Water Advisory is issued to all Town of Blowing Rock water customers.

The town of Blowing Rock is advising all water consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

"Due to a major water line break in the Town of Blowing Rock, the town and the American Red Cross are setting up a distribution point for bottle water. The distribution point will be the Blowing Rock American Legion Building at 333 Wallingford Street, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. As of now, the Town does not have an ETA on the water repair," said Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox. 

