WATAUGA — Three candidates for local Watauga County government positions have requested a recount of the their respective races.
According to Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder, Angela Laws King, Billy Kennedy and Holly Fehl have requested that Watauga County Board of Elections conduct a recount of their respective races.
If a race is within 1 percentage point, the candidate can request a recount. It is not an automatic recount.
King (D) filed for a recount in her bid for the a seat on Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 in which she is losing to Todd Castle (R) by 31 votes.
Kennedy (D filed for a recount in his bid to be reelected to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat. He is currently losing by six votes to Braxton Eggers (R).
Fehl (D) filed for a recount in her bid to become the Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court. Fehl is currently losing to Charles Haynes (R) by 30 votes.
The Watauga County Board of Elections is meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to discuss the recount process. At their last meeting, Snyder told the board that Monday, Nov. 28 was the date they would most likely hold the recount.
The story will be updated after the Monday evening meeting.
