BOONE — Only a few days after graduating Watauga High School, four former students buried the Boone 150 time capsule on the very grounds they spent years learning on.

Ellery Rushing, Tilliman Maxwell, Ella Carroll and Bailey Bolick — former WHS student council members and recent graduates— buried the time capsule with the intention of opening it in 25 years.

“We did this time capsule so that we can look at how Boone is after 150 years of being a town and then we want to see how it’s changed in the next 25 years and how it’s the same,” said Carroll, the outgoing student body president.

All four of the former students said they were excited to open the time capsule in 25 years but weren’t super sure where they would be in life, just like many of their peers who are also recent high school graduates.

The time capsule included many items related to Boone and Watauga High School. Some of the items included a commencement program from the class of 2022 graduation, pictures from around town, a magazine from Mountain Times Publications celebrating Boone’s 150th birthday, stickers and even a T-shirt.

The time capsule was part of the Boone 150 celebrations, which coincide with the 150th anniversary of Boone becoming a town.

