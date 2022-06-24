Megan Patton

Megan Patton received a 2022 AATF Outstanding Senior in French Award.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The American Association of Teachers of French announced that recent Watauga High School graduate Megan Patton received a 2022 AATF Outstanding Senior in French Award. 

The award is given annually to a graduating senior who has demonstrated excellence in the study of French as well as exceptional commitment to the French language and the many cultures where it is spoken.

Recipients of the award must have completed at least three years of French study at the time of graduation and be non-native speakers of French. 

Patton completed at least three years of French study. She has also competed in the Grand Concours, and is a SHF member. She was a student of Heather Tedder. 

The AATF was founded in 1927 and its mission is the promotion of the study of the French language and French-speaking literatures and cultures at all levels. 

"We are proud to recognize the achievements of outstanding students and their teachers," the organization stated in a press release. "We hope that this award will motivate students to continue their study of French either through a career in teaching or as a complement to any other profession."  

