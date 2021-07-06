BOONE — The pool at the Watauga Community Recreation Center will be closed on July 7 for repairs between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to Watauga Parks and Recreation.
The pool will reopen at 6:30 p.m. for public swim until 7:30 p.m. The lap pool will remain open on its regular schedule.
According to Watauga Parks and Recreation, repairs will be made at the play features section of the pool.
Any questions can be directed to recreation center staff at (828) 264-9511 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
