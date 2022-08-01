BOONE — The Watauga Humane Society is inviting children to come and read to cats at the shelter to promote socialization and increase reading skills.
Paws for Reading is an event that takes place at the Watauga Humane Society — located at 312 Paws Way in Boone. Upon arriving with a book in hand, a participating family gets placed in one of the cat rooms. Once there, children read while snuggling up to a cat that chooses them.
“Children can sometimes be rambunctious and so this is an opportunity where everyone is calm,” said Ashlee Yepez, director of operations and animal welfare at Watauga Humane Society. “It’s getting them used to small humans and small hands.”
Paws for Reading helps gets pets adopted, Yepez said. Although it may not be immediate, it improves the animals social skills, which makes it more likely for an adoption during visitations.
Families who go typically have a space to themselves to create a safe environment for the children to read aloud.
“We know the animals are judgment free,” Yepez said, “so it is a great safe space for children to come in and read without that judgement and just enjoy that time.”
Carol Truett has worked with the humane society since 2013. After retiring from Appalachian State, Truett noticed the need for volunteers at the shelter.
“If parents don’t make an effort to keep their kids reading in the summer, sometimes their reading skills kind of drop. So, this is a way to try and encourage kids to read over the summer,” said Truett, now a member of the board at the Watauga Humane Society.
The Watauga Humane Society also encourages children to bring books about animals to the events. Children from second grade through eighth grade are encouraged to participate. In order to participate, an adult must sign up the child online. Multiple children may accompany one adult.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(1) comment
Awesome. Simply awesome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.