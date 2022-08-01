BOONE — The Watauga Humane Society is inviting children to come and read to cats at the shelter to promote socialization and increase reading skills.

Paws for Reading is an event that takes place at the Watauga Humane Society — located at 312 Paws Way in Boone. Upon arriving with a book in hand, a participating family gets placed in one of the cat rooms. Once there, children read while snuggling up to a cat that chooses them.

humane society.jpg

Ashlee Yepez posing with one of the kittens up for adoption at Watauga Humane Society.

(1) comment

thechaosaysmuuuu
thechaosaysmuuuu

Awesome. Simply awesome.

