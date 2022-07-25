WATAUGA — For the month of July, the Watauga County Historical Society announced former Watauga Democrat publisher and newspaper woman Rachel Rivers-Coffey have been named as the next inductee of this inaugural class of the WCHS Hall of Fame.

The WCHS Hall of Fame honors individuals, either living or dead, who have made significant and lasting contributions to Watauga County’s history and/or literature, including those whose efforts have been essential to the preservation of Watauga County’s history and/or literature.

