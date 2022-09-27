HIGH COUNTRY — Local non-profit Quiet Givers is once again raising money to cover heating fuel bills for families in need this fall and winter through their Heat Up the High Country campaign.
“This has historically been one of our most successful fundraisers,” said Executive Director Mattie Lucas, “and with the cost of fuel so much higher than usual this year we are expecting more need than ever before.”
Organizers have set a fundraising goal of $10,000, double last year’s goal of $5,000.
“The community has really come out to support this campaign for us in a big way in the past” Lucas said. “It’s an ambitious goal but the need is there, and with the community’s support I know we can meet it. Even a small donation can go a long way in making a huge impact on a neighbor’s life.”
Lucas said there is a greater need and greater expanse this year especially with higher fuel costs. With minimum fill-ups averaging well more than $500, these needs are expensive and can often be cost prohibitive for folks who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to the organization.
“For years, heating fuel was one of our most frequent requests through the winter months,” Lucas said. “That’s why established this fund to help meet these needs quickly to help folks stay warm through our coldest months. Mountain winters can be harsh and fuel is a major expense, especially if you’re already struggling to make ends meet. We want to help alleviate that burden and make sure folks stay warm as the temperatures drop. It’s really a safety issue — if your only source of warmth in your home is your oil heater, having that go out can be dangerous — we’re not just helping folks stay comfortable, we’re preventing potential health issues and even saving lives.”
The Heat Up the High Country campaign covers heating and energy costs for folks in need across the high country in Quiet Givers’ coverage area of Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties.
Quiet Givers partners with other local organizations to help catch needs that might otherwise fall through the cracks, and 100% of donations to this fund go directly toward heating costs for folks in our area. Those wishing to learn more about or contribute to the program can visit www.quietgivers.org.
