HeatUpTheHighCountry2022.jpg

HIGH COUNTRY — Local non-profit Quiet Givers is once again raising money to cover heating fuel bills for families in need this fall and winter through their Heat Up the High Country campaign.

“This has historically been one of our most successful fundraisers,” said Executive Director Mattie Lucas, “and with the cost of fuel so much higher than usual this year we are expecting more need than ever before.”

