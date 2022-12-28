BOONE — Quick-acting employees at Modern Ford saved their building from potential fire damage after a Christmas tree caught fire, according to the Boone Fire Department.
Boone Fire was dispatched at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Dec. 27 to the Modern Ford in Boone in reference to a Christmas tree on fire.
According to BFD, employees at the business noticed the tree was smoking and moved the tree outside where the tree became engulfed in fire. By moving it outside before it became engulfed in fire, the employees saved their building from potential fire damage.
Boone Fire posted on Facebook that Christmas trees should be removed after the holiday season or when the tree has dried out.
"Dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home, business, garage, or placed outside against the home," the department posted. "Be sure to bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer."
The town of Boone will pick up Christmas trees in town limits now through Jan. 13. Residents can place the tree at the edge of their property against the roadway and the town will pick it up, according to BFD. County residents can dispose of their trees at the landfill.
