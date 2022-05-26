SUGAR GROVE — Located at 3203 Bethel Road in Sugar Grove is a 15-acre plot of land that holds five rental properties, a creek, petting zoo and a garden featuring a seasonally changed hay sculpture. This year, the sculpture is a honey bee.
Property managers Connie Trivette and Enrique Hernandez work to maintain the condition of the land. From mowing lawns to decorating cabins, the pair has created a successful resort Trivette says is “full of country charm.”
The property, owned by Sarah Weissbard, is easily visible when driving on Bethel Road, just one right turn prior to Guy Ford Road, which leads to a popular river access spot.
“We are full of fun projects that are getting all kinds of attention from passersby,” said Trivette. “We hope to bring more interest out our way while inspiring and creating with a little bit of genuine country charm.”
This season’s sculpture is a large queen honey bee decorated with a floral crown that’s striped and painted on stretched plastic wrapped around the large hay bales. The sculpture was inspired by Trivette’s beekeeping husband.
“We’ve had every animal you can think of. We’ve made a camel, a turtle and an elephant. So we’ve had all kinds of sculptures,” said Trivette. “We love when people come by, when people stop we say ‘come on over,’ we love to share.”
