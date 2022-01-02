WATAUGA — Students and staff at Watauga County Schools will have new COVID-19 quarantine rules when they come back to the classroom on Jan. 4.
During a rise of COVID-19 cases — 150 active cases in Watauga County as of Dec. 30 — the school system will return from its break. WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said he knows there is concern about the rise in cases as the system returns especially as there has been increased cases among staff and students after every holiday.
"We've learned a lot in the last two years about how to keep schools open for our students while preventing outbreaks at school," Elliott said. "Wearing masks at school and keeping symptomatic children at home are the two most important things we can do to minimize quarantines and prevent transmission of the virus. All indications are that this spike in cases should subside in the first few weeks of the year and we are well prepared to do what it takes to keep our schools open."
Masks are still required for students and staff.
Quarantine and isolation rules, which are mandated by the state, will still be in place for students and staff once they return with some differences.
According to Elliott, who sent an email to parents on Jan. 2, staff and students who have symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should get tested and be isolated from others while waiting for a result.
For isolation, staff and students who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, and do not have symptoms should be isolated from others for 5 days, then wear a mask (including at school) for five additional days.
Those who have symptoms should isolate from others until fever-free and symptoms are improving. Individuals should isolate for at least five days since symptoms began and then wear a mask (including at school) for five additional days.
For quarantine, staff and students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19, and are not vaccinated should stay away from others for five days, get tested on day five after exposure, and if they test negative, return to school while wearing a mask for if additional days.
For those vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but not yet been boosted, they should stay away from others for five days, get tested on day five after exposure, and if they test negative, return to school while wearing a mask for five additional days.
For those who are vaccinated and have either received a booster or are not yet eligible for a booster, they do not need to stay away from others, but should wear a mask for 10 days.
For individuals who are not fully vaccinated after a close contact in a classroom or other school setting, they if masks were being worn appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person, the close contact person does not need to quarantine.
Watauga County Schools is also participating in a program with Duke ABC Collaborative called Test to Stay.
"This program allows students and staff who have to be quarantined due to close contacts at school to instead stay in school as long as they are regularly tested and continue to wear a mask," Elliott said. "In the three weeks prior to the Christmas break, 69 students were able to stay in school using this program. Our school nurses will discuss this option with parents when a student is eligible to participate."
Approximately 323 WCS students tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 16, according to the school system. Approximately 55 staff members have tested positive during that same time period. The week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 17 saw the second highest one week student positives with 27. The previous highest was in mid-September with 29 positive cases.
"Our goals continue to be to keep our students in school, provide a healthy learning and working environment, and keep our schools open for in person instruction," Elliott said. "Watauga schools have weathered the prior surges in cases without closing classrooms or schools because we have been diligent in doing all the things that work. Our board of education currently requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear a mask at school and we encourage parents to discuss vaccines with their medical providers. Our parents have done an excellent job all school year in keeping children home if they are symptomatic."
