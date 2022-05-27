BOONE — A little over one year after it opened, the Watauga Community Recreation Center's pool is the focus of a renaming movement that would see it honor former Watauga High School coach and teacher Lawrence "Lan" O'Loughlin.
O'Loughlin — who passed away in 2003 — spent 24 years as a teacher and swim coach at WHS. O'Loughlin was also the head coach of the track and cross country teams during his tenure at WHS. In his career at WHS with the cross country and swim teams, O'Loughlin oversaw 20 conference championship teams, was named conference coach of the year on 13 occasions and coached Megan Keefe, Brenda Taylor, Ashley Norman and Lindsay Taylor to the 1997 200-meter freestyle relay state title.
Also serving as a teacher, O'Loughlin was named to the Watauga High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021. Every year, two WHS students receive the Lan O'Loughlin Personal Achievement Award, which honors "the quality of the study effort and not just the grade" and awards up to $4,000 raised by the community.
Nineteen years after O'Loughlin died, a large group of supporters headed to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 24, to voice their support for renaming the recreation center's aquatics center after O'Loughlin.
"Lan's passion for the community and desire to support it did not stop at the pool. He also took on coaching the men and women's track teams, coached the men's cross country team and founded and coached the women's cross country team a year later," O'Loughlin's son, Eric, told the board. "Additionally, recognizing the natural beauty of our community, he even co-founded the Mountain Alliance organization, providing transformative outdoor experiences for the community's youth."
Eric O'Loughlin also noted the petition brought by the group, which had collected 880 names, more than 300 of which came with messages supporting the renaming. He added that Lan O'Loughlin saw a person's potential, even when they did not see it in themselves.
Something else Lan O'Loughlin saw potential in was the Watauga Rec Center, having served on a task force committee with the intent of the county one day having a recreation center.
While the commissioners had an item on their agenda for the presentation of the renaming request, more community members spoke during the public comments portion. One was Steve Breitenstein, a longtime coach at WHS and friend of Lan O'Loughlin.
"I know you're very proud of this rec center. I love it, I wish it had been there for my children, but I get to go with my granddaughter," Breitenstein said. "I want to someday take Lily to the pool and have her ask me, 'Who's this Lan O'Loughlin guy?' and I get to explain."
Breitenstein said his former colleague was the kind of person who would always stick up for the underdog, sponsor clubs or teams and support people in whatever way he could.
Another speaker to support the renaming was Hank Thompson, husband of Lan O'Loughlin's widow, Carol. Thompson said that after moving to the area in 2016, he found himself meeting people and saw that the conversations would always end up coming back around to Lan O'Loughlin.
"I was amazed at the impact that he had on this community," Thompson said. "It's like, once a month I come home and say, 'Carol, I met another one of Lan's students today and they told me what impact Lan had on their life.'"
The final speaker was Johnathan Miller, who was Lan O'Loughlin's assistant coach for a decade.
"No one was ever turned away, no one was ever cut from the team. At one point, we had 72 swimmers on the roster. There were young people who would spend all year with Lan — run cross country, swim and they would be on the track team," Miller said. "That's an incredible testimony to someone's commitment to young people. I never saw him raise his voice — I saw him get upset at an official, but it was the official's fault."
Miller said there can be some hesitancy over naming something after someone who anchors people to the past, but called Lan O'Loughlin a "navigational beacon, showing us where we should go."
He added, "In a sense, it's already (O'Loughlin's) pool, we just swim in it."
Board Chairman John Welch — a WHS student while Lan O'Loughlin was there — noted that while he "didn't come close to trying out for the swim team," O'Loughlin was well-respected by many people who were not on his teams or in his classes.
Both he and Commissioner Billy Kennedy noted their support for honoring O'Loughlin, but added that no action could be taken at the meeting. Welch noted that the board will have to set up a specific public hearing on the matter ahead of time, and the board can move from there on how to honor revered community member.
