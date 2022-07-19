BOONE — The transfer of ownership of Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens from Klee Liles to the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, a non-profit entity, took place on Thursday, July 14, in the office of local attorney Jim Deal of Deal, Moseley, and Smith LLP.
Vice-president of the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association, Billy Ralph Winkler, represented the cemetery association at the closing.
“The transfer of Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens to Mount Lawn Cemetery Association will allow the board of directors to move forward with plans for renovation and revitalization of the cemetery where so many people have family and loved ones interred,” Winkler stated. “We are already working with a local landscape architect as we consider upgrades, new features, and beautification of the area. We also look forward to having an active website up for the association in the near future.”
Volunteers and local companies have pitched in hours of time and effort toward important initial improvements at the cemetery.
“We’re grateful for the generous folks who’ve sent us contributions, as well as for volunteers who’ve helped us get started and clean up the grounds. Both Moretz Paving and Maymead Asphalt have graciously donated time and asphalt for improvements throughout the cemetery,” added Nancy Williams, president of the MLCA. “The restoration of Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens is and will be based in community interest and effort. We have exciting plans and projects in the pipeline.”
Presently, the Board of Directors of the MLCA is awaiting approval of a 501-c-13 tax status application for the association. With the approval, the board can then move forward with a capital campaign, as well as apply for funding to enhance the grounds and improve the entrance, mausoleum and other areas. Inquiries about the purchase of burial plots and other funerary needs can be made by calling Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association holds a monthly board meeting for reports and updates on plans and projects. Current board members of the association include Nancy Williams (President), Billy Ralph Winkler (Vice-president), Jerry Harmon (Secretary/ Treasurer), Graydon Eggers, Barney Hampton, Mike Wilson, Mike Austin and David Cottrell.
