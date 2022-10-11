VILAS – The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users.
The public meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Brushy Fork Baptist Church, 3915 U.S. 421. No formal presentation will be made. NCDOT staff and consultants will be on hand to answer questions and receive comments.
The project, which will stretch from U.S. 321 to the N.C. 105 Bypass near Old Bristol Road, will widen the highway from a single lane to two lanes in each direction separated by a 30-foot median with paved 5-foot-wide shoulders.
The estimated cost of the project is $92.6 million. Right-of-way acquisition is scheduled to begin in 2024 with construction following in 2027.
NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Tony Gallagher, Environmental Analysis Unit, at 1598 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1598, (919) 707-6069 or magallagher@ncdot.gov as early as possible so arrangements can be made.
Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior by calling 1 (800) 481-6494.
