VILAS – The N.C. Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, in Watauga County to receive comments for a proposed widening project to improve U.S. 321/U.S. 421 west of Boone. The purpose of this project is to improve traffic flow, mobility and safety for all users.

The public meeting will take place from 4-7 p.m. at Brushy Fork Baptist Church, 3915 U.S. 421. No formal presentation will be made. NCDOT staff and consultants will be on hand to answer questions and receive comments.

