BOONE — Through Saturday, Dec. 11, area residents who have overdue books or still have fines for books returned late will have a chance to redeem themselves at the Watauga County Public Library.
Those with overdue book or late fines can bring in cans of staple food items, and a credit of $1 per can will be applied toward fees levied for late returns. All canned foods will be given to The Hunger and Health Coalition for local distribution to those in need. The library stated canned food redemption may be applied to late fees only, not toward damaged or lost items.
The main library is located at 140 Queen Street in downtown Boone. The branch library is located at 1085 Old US 421 in Sugar Grove.
