Yancey County BRR 1.jpg

Christy Wood, executive director of the Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce, and Amanda Keith with the NuWray Inn exchange ideas during a Blue Ridge Rising meeting.

 Photo courtesy Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

BLOWING ROCK — The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is announcing a series of meetings in August to help formulate an action plan for Blue Ridge Rising, the regional planning effort that is uniting the gateway communities of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Members of the public are encouraged to register for and attend any of the seven meetings hosted in North Carolina and Virginia.

  

