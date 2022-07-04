Lan O’Loughlin and then-wife Carol presenting the Lan O’Loughling Personal Achievement Award to a WHS senior in May, 2003. Carol Thompson has been leading the charge in renaming the Rec Center pool after her late husband.
BOONE — A time and date has been set for discussion on whether or not to name the aquatics center in the Watauga County Community Recreation Center after former Watauga High School coach Lawrence “Lan” O’Loughlin.
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners decided at the Tuesday, June 21, meeting to schedule a public hearing on the matter for their July 19 meeting, to give the community a chance to make their case for the renaming.
The hearing comes roughly a month after community members proposed the name change at the board’s May 24 meeting by the family of O’Loughlin, where a variety of community members took their chance in the public comment portion to voice their support of the change.
However, no action was taken at the May meeting due to the county’s laws on the matter, which require a public hearing first. The board revisited the topic on June 7, but uncertainty surrounding the scheduling of July meetings led to tabling the discussion until June 21.
O’Loughlin — who passed away in 2003 — spent 24 years as a teacher and swim coach at WHS. O’Loughlin was also the head coach of the track and cross country teams during his tenure at WHS. In his career at WHS with the cross country and swim teams, O’Loughlin oversaw 20 conference championship teams, was named conference coach of the year on 13 occasions and coached Megan Keefe, Brenda Taylor, Ashley Norman and Lindsay Taylor to the 1997 200-meter freestyle relay state title. O’Loughlin was added to the Watauga High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.
The public hearing is slated to be early in the July 19 meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ board room at the Watauga County Administration Building.
