BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Town Council has postponed the public hearing of the proposed paid parking program until a later date.

The hearing was originally planned for Town Council consideration at the April 11 regular Blowing Rock Town Council meeting. It will now be reviewed further and discussed at a to-be determined later date. When the date for the paid parking public hearing is known, the information will be provided to the public via website posting or Facebook post.

