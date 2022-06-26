BOONE — More than 60 people marched around King Street on Saturday protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The United States Supreme Court voted 6-3 on June 24 to uphold a Mississippi law — Dobbs v. Jackson — that banned most abortions after 15 weeks and then also overruled the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts voted to uphold Dobbs v. Jackson.
"We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives," Alito wrote in the majority opinion.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were in dissent of the Mississippi abortion ban and in overturning Roe.
In the dissent, Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan wrote "With sorrow — for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection — we dissent."
The decision now leaves it up to the states to make abortion laws.
In Boone, reaction to the decision was on display on King Street.
Protesters gathered and walked the sidewalks of downtown while police officers temporarily blocked traffic to allow them to cross the street safely. Holding signs and yelling chants, the group wanted to make their opinion known.
"I'm furious. This is not okay. Everything is at risk right now and we can't just take it," said protester Zoe Finucane. "I just think everyone deserves the right to make their own decisions about themselves. I absolutely don't think a fetus is a living being and science has said enough about that. So I think clearly the science is understood. We have to get on board and start caring about people (who have) uteruses."
As the protesters walked the sidewalks of King Street, people supported their message by honking, cheering and joining their chants.
"I think this is a wonderful message and I wanted to join. We're just here on a trip but I wanted to support this," said protester Leslie McIntosh, who was with her son. "I think none of us can talk about what other people's experiences are or what it's like to walk in their shoes and trying to dictate what decisions they make is just wrong and not fair... I just absolutely think it's a personal choice. Mind you, not a choice I would make, but a choice that I believe a woman should absolutely be able to make."
The group gathered at the Jones House to share their frustrations, fears and support with each other using a megaphone.
"No woman should have to go through a pregnancy she doesn't feel she wants. It should be up to the woman," said protester Sarah Dresel. "It is heartbreaking to imagine all those women in those 13 states who are now forced to go through with the pregnancies whether they want to or not. I can't imagine how many suicides are gonna happen and that breaks my heart."
No counter protesters could be seen by Watauga Democrat staff along King Street during the march, which lasted more than an hour.
Representatives react
After the decision, United States Rep. Virginia Foxx (R - District 5) released a statement.
“The deliberate destruction of human life is a tragedy beyond words, and it is a damning rebuke of the values that we have always espoused in this country. One day, we hope it will be different," Foxx said in the statement. "We hope life will cease to be valued on a sliding scale. We hope the era of elective abortions, spurred by bomb-throwing political opportunists on the left, will be closed, and collectively deemed one of the darkest chapters in American history. Today’s historic ruling by the Supreme Court takes a sizable step closer to closing that chapter.
“Children in the womb are people. They are our future leaders, sons, daughters, and future members of Congress. An outright denial of life for the most vulnerable – who cannot speak for themselves – is in no way justified. Abortion is not an exercise of freedom; it is a death knell for the most precious gift that God has bestowed upon us: life.”
North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R) said the ruling was "historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred."
"Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place," Tillis wrote in a statement. "I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.”
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr (R) has not released a statement as of press time.
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R) said in a statement that "pro-life protections to be a top priority of the legislature" when it returns to its normal legislative session in January.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 13 states have trigger laws that begin an abortion ban as soon as Roe was overturned and 26 total states are certain or likely to move quickly to ban abortion.
