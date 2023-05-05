Watauga County logo

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Manager's Recommended Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 has been submitted to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners as of Tuesday, May 2. 

A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection online at www.wataugacounty.org, in the County Manager's Office located in the Watauga County Administration Building and at the public libraries in Boone, Blowing Rock and the Western Watauga Community Center. A public hearing on the proposed budget will be held on Tuesday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. to allow public comment at which time any persons who wish to be heard on the budget may appear. 

