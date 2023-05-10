WATAUGA — The proposed 2023-24 budget for Watauga County maintains the property tax rate at 31.8 cents per $100 valuation and increases the school systems current operation expenses by $500,000.
The proposed budget was submitted by County Manager Deron Geouque on May 2 and was developed based on the goals and priorities set by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners at its annual retreat.
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners had two budget work sessions on May 4 and 5, and will then hold a public hearing to allow citizen comment on the budget. The public hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 16 in the County Commissioners’ Boardroom. The budget will be adopted in a June meeting.
The proposed budget document states the General Fund budget totals $94,068,538, which is a $17,489,444 increase over the 2022-2023 budget, due primarily to $1,002,788 allocated from the Capital Reserve for the county parking deck and $15,963,012 allocated from the Capital Reserve to fund construction of the new Valle Crucis Elementary School.
The recommended property tax rate is 31.8 cents per $100 valuation with a total assessed value of $13.8 billion that will generate approximately $43.3 million in revenue based on a collection rate of 98%.
Property tax comprises 44.72% of General Fund revenue. The decrease from last year’s General Fund is attributed to one-time capital reserve allocations.
Due to inflation and additional signs of a “potential slowdown or recession,” county staff “conservatively” budgeted sales tax at a growth of 8.6% while monitoring possible legislation being considered by the General Assembly to cut local sales tax on food purchases, which would result in an estimated loss of approximately $1.93 million. Sales tax is 18.13% of the General Fund revenue.
The recommended budget maintains current county services and increases total county expenditures by $18,316,346.
With increased costs, especially for construction, many of the budget items have increased from previous years. Like other governmental entities and businesses, Watauga County is experiencing increases in personnel costs, utilities, vehicles, equipment, insurance, motor fuel and lubricants, tires, office supplies and materials.
According to the budget proposal, the increase is primarily due to:
- Increase in Watauga County Schools totaling $500,000 for general appropriation and $500,000 in additional lottery funds.
- $15,963,012 allocated out of Capital Reserve for Valle Crucis Elementary School.
- $50,000 additional Capital funding for CCC&TI.
- $50,000 for future library expansion.
- $50,000 for workforce housing.
- Increase in sheriff’s and jail’s expenditures totaling $1,032,903; which includes the full cost of the three additional SROs. Total county cost is $381,364, of which $196,090 is for the three additional SRO’s.
- Continued funding for public health at $54,445.
Education
The allocation to Watauga County Schools totals $22,047,647 with the per-pupil funding for the 2023-2024 year at $4,764.
Current operating costs are recommended at $15,280,022, a $500,000 increase from last year. $450,000 is recommended in current capital and lottery funds are budgeted at $800,000, with $300,000 reoccurring plus an additional one-time allocation of $500,000.
Despite the recommended increase of operating costs, a reduction in total funding from last year is due to $2,700,000 in set-aside funding being reallocated to debt service for the new Valle Crucis Elementary School.
For Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, the proposed budget recommends $1,097,913. Capital needs for CCC&TI will include paving, new roof and facility upgrades.
Other Notable Budget Items
The proposed budget recommends $1,000,000, a 5.75% increase, for Appalachian District Health Department to help with its financial stabilization.
Appalachian District Health Department is assisting in the management of the County’s opioid settlement funding. Watauga County is set to receive $3,024,789 over an 18-year period. Before spending settlement funds, every local county or municipality must first select which opioid mitigation strategies they would like to fund.
In November 2022, the county agencies and partners initiated a Results-Based Accountability action planning process in which focus areas were determined for the next four years. In March 2023, the Commissioners approved the utilization of $300,000 to fund two-year pilot projects.
The county received requests totaling $46,014,670 for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 capital needs. Of that, $8,889,550 is recommended for various county and school capital projects as detailed below:
- $50,000 CCC&TI set-aside
- $50,000 EDC set-aside
- $50,000 Community Recreation Facilities
- $50,000 Future Library Expansion
- $50,000 Workforce Housing
- $22,500 Potential Flood Mitigation
- $100,000 Law Enforcement Future Expansion
- $500,000 Facilities Maintenance
- $1,200,000 Future County Facilities
- $1,300,000 Emergency Communications
- $5,517,050 Set-Aside for Future Long-Term School Capital Needs
“The County is still facing the effects of the pandemic with supply chain issues, inflation, and worker shortages,” County Manager Deron Geouque wrote in his summary. “Workforce retention and recruitment remains a key issue facing the County. The County is experiencing the same problems employers are having throughout the nation. Several measures have been incorporated into the proposed budget to assist in addressing workforce issues.”
The full budget and manager’s message can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_pages/Dept/BOC/Forms/FY2024PropBud.pdf.
