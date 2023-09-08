Joe Miller of Cheap Joes Art Stuff passes away at 84

Joe Miller was an influencial artist and entrepreneur in the local community.

 Photo submitted

BOONE – Influential businessman and artist Joe Miller, founder of Cheap Joe's Art Stuff and Boone Drug partner, passed away at the age of 84 years old on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Miller was known throughout the local community for his iconic watercolors and as a successful entrepreneur. His many accomplishments in life included receiving the North Carolina Order of the Longleaf Pine, the highest honor bestowed by the North Carolina Governor, among others.

Prominent watercolor painter Joe Miller

Joe Miller was a prominent watercolor painter.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.