BOONE — Primal Flame Tattoo raised more than $4,000 for OASIS, Inc. with a tattoo-flash event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

With 57 people getting one of 12 designs, the tattoo shop located at 1434 NC-105, Unit 5 in Boone, raised $4,149 through raffle ticket sales, monetary donations and 50% of tattoo payments.

