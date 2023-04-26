BOONE — Primal Flame Tattoo raised more than $4,000 for OASIS, Inc. with a tattoo-flash event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
With 57 people getting one of 12 designs, the tattoo shop located at 1434 NC-105, Unit 5 in Boone, raised $4,149 through raffle ticket sales, monetary donations and 50% of tattoo payments.
A line formed out the door before the Sunday, April 16, event began as artists Anthony French, Dylan Rosage and Steve Garvey prepared for back-to-back sessions throughout the day. OASIS Rape Prevention Education and Volunteer Coordinator Kellie Bass set up a table with OASIS merchandise and information on how to donate to the nonprofit and to share more information on the programs the fundraising event would support.
The event came to be after Primal Flame Shop Assistant and Social Media Coordinator Laken Hamby met Bass at a trivia night. The two began brainstorming a potential partnership between the nonprofit and the tattoo shop. Hamby said she got to planning after shop co-owners Rosage and Garvey were “very much on board.”
“Dylan and Steve gave me a lot of freedom when it came to the planning portion of this event. I’m really grateful to them for trusting me to handle everything as there are so many things that have to be carefully considered when opening up a tattoo shop to that many people,” Hamby said. “Instagram was the main way that the event was advertised, but I also printed and hung up physical flyers around some local businesses in town.”
Hamby said many people helped prepare the shop for the event, and it “wouldn’t have been possible without this community being so willing to lend a helping hand.” She said Mellow Mushroom on King Street “deserves a shoutout” as they donated 10 pizzas for the event on short notice.
Despite all the hard work and coordination, Hamby said the event was all worth it.
“We have all been truly ecstatic and overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness, generosity, and support from this community since the event,” Hamby said. “It certainly seemed like it was a blast for everyone who came out to join us that day, and I know all of us at Primal Flame and Oasis had an amazing time.”
Hamby said Primal Flame hopes to host more charity flash events in the future. She said there are plans in the worksfor a partnership with Watauga Humane Society on June 4.
For more information on Primal Flame Tattoo and upcoming events, visit www.primalflametattoo.com or find @PrimalFlameTattoo on Instagram.
