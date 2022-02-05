NEBO — The U.S. Forest Service is planning five prescribed burns on the Grandfather Ranger District this spring season to reduce the risk of wildfires by reducing accumulation of fuels on the forest floor. One will burn approximately 200 acres in Boyd Gap near Blowing Rock in Caldwell County.
The low- to medium-intensity burns also create healthier, more diverse, and more resilient forests that can better support wildlife. Two of these burns, Armstrong and Crawley Branch, will be used to remove woody debris and competing vegetation in preparation for tree planting.
In McDowell County, 58 acres will be burned in the Armstrong burn unit near Little Switzerland, 2,200 acres in Singlecat near Busick and 4,725 acres will be burned in the Big Lost Bear burn unit near Old Fort. In Caldwell County, 677 acres will be burned in the Crawley Branch burn unit near Collettsville and 200 acres will be burned in the Boyd Gap burn unit near Blowing Rock.
The dates for the burns and the actual number of units burned will depend upon weather conditions. Burning days are changeable because the proper conditions are needed; wind and relative humidity are key factors in fire behavior, safety and smoke control. Prescribed burning will only occur when environmental conditions permit. During the burns, proper personnel and equipment will be on site and some roads and trails may be closed to ensure safety.
All prescribed burns are thoroughly planned and analyzed by a team of specialists to ensure that wildlife, fisheries, rare plants and historic sites are not harmed. Habitat for a variety of wildlife can be improved through carefully planned and executed prescribed burns. Regular burns promote the growth of plants that provide food for wildlife including important game animals such as deer and turkey.
Prescribed burning is an important and versatile forest management tool that can mimic natural fire disturbances and reduce underbrush and flammable vegetation, which is key to limiting wildfire growth.
