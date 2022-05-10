BOONE — Premier Sotheby's International Realty in Blowing Rock sponsored a day of lunches at F.A.R.M. Cafe through the Buy Boone Lunch program.

Buy Boone Lunch is a direct sponsorship where participating businesses or individuals cover the average cost of food and operations for a day. All additional money donated by the sponsor and any payments made for meals are utilized for F.A.R.M. Cafe's efforts to fight food insecurity in the High Country. 

On May 4, members of the Premier Sotheby's International Realty team volunteered at F.A.R.M. Cafe where they prepared and served lunches to see their donation in action. 

"Our office decided that, particularly this year after everything that's happened with Covid and everything else going on, that it would be a good idea to get more involved in community efforts, and we decided to start with F.A.R.M. Cafe," said Premier Sotheby's International Realty Broker Don Blair. "We knew a lot about what they are doing and know it's a good cause, we wanted to do whatever we could to help." 

F.A.R.M. Cafe is a nonprofit, pay-what-you-can community cafe that operates primarily with volunteers. They prepare meals produced from local sources whenever possible and serve a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means.

Meals are made everyday with a constantly changing menu that includes a variety of options to accommodate preferences and dietary restrictions. The organization aims to be a resource available to as many people as possible to fight food insecurity in the area. 

"It was pretty hectic, everything is just non-stop. They're kind of like a well-oiled machine. They really have everything down and have a system that they use to make everything run seamlessly and it was just really good to see," said Blair. "It was good to be involved in helping them and they really seemed to appreciate it." 

For more information, visit www.farmcafe.org/buy-boone-lunch.

