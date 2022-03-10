BLOWING ROCK — How many times throughout our lifetimes do we take for granted a friendship or a special bond with another person? Maybe a teacher, a mentor, a parent, or a partner. Maybe just a “best buddy.” In modern-day lingo, it might be a “BFF.” The acronym has a few interpretations but they all mean essentially the same thing.
Do we ever know the warm embrace of a last hug — before a life event zips one or the other of us in another direction to a distant place, or tragedy stills the creative juices that flowed between us?
Four women whose lives are tied together by Blowing Rock, all business owners in years gone by, do not take their friendship for granted. They work hard at staying close even when physical distances prove challenging.
Cindy Botta Rosenberg, Claudia Clark, Suzanne Rimmer Church and Lani Wilson reunited in Blowing Rock recently, sharing life’s trials and tribulations as well as reliving some precious moments.
“A dear friend is one of life’s greatest gifts,” Wilson said in speaking to The Blowing Rocket. “Those friendships are some of life’s greatest blessings. I can chart so much of my life, my personal growth, through these precious relationships.”
Wilson’s love affair with Blowing Rock began on the day she and her husband, Ira, left Grosse Pointe, Mich., then pulled onto Main Street and parked their 30-foot RV in front of what is now the 1888 Museum. Back then, it was the original location of Jenkins Realtors.
“The first people we met in Blowing Rock were Norma and Elmer Jenkins,” said Wilson. “We walked in and told Norma, ‘We want to start a restaurant in Blowing Rock.’
“This, of course, was back in the 1970s,” said Wilson. “Well, Norma took us a short walk down Main to Morris Street and around the corner of what is now The Fig Leaf. Then it was called The Apple Tree, with apparel on the ground floor and shoes up above. She took us around back and down these stairs to the basement of the building and that is where The Best Cellar was born, literally in what amounted to a cellar.
“As the restaurant business grew,” she continued, “we moved it to where Tijuana Fats was later, which is now the Town Tavern, but then for many years we were in a log cabin that was formerly our home above the Food Lion. We operated The Best Cellar there for several years before selling the business to Rob Dyer and Lisa Stripling. A couple of years later, the structure burned down but Rob and Lisa were able to move The Best Cellar to its present location in The Inn at Ragged Gardens.
“Yes, on that first day in Blowing Rock, we got a ticket for parking our 30-foot motor home in front of Jenkins Realtors on Main Street. But it turned out to be worth it in so many ways, especially in the friendships we developed. Norma’s youngest daughter, Pam (Vines), was about 15 years old at the time and she became our first babysitter!” Wilson recalled.
Special friends deepen the meaning of life and none more so than the three friendships she developed with Botta, Clark, and Rimmer.
“So many times over the years, these faithful friends have offered wisdom at a moment of weakness, help in a time of trial, and strength that is not my own,” said Wilson. “Today, the four of us came together to give thanks for 46 years of a very special friendship.
“All of us were entrepreneurs and were a part of what seemed to be the early days of business in Blowing Rock,” Wilson recalled. “Cindy Botta and her former husband Fabian Botta started The Village Cafe in Blowing Rock and Louisiana Purchase in Banner Elk. Claudia Clark had Sweet Seasons Bed and Breakfast and Catering. She was one of the first homeowners in Chetola. Ira and I created the Best Cellar Restaurant and Dockside Ira’s (now the site of Bistro Roca) and Suzanne Rimmer’s former husband, John Rimmer, was the golf pro back then at Blowing Rock Country Club and they also started The Golf Loft in Foscoe.”
Understandably, the four women were busy but still found time for each other.
“Yes, we were very busy back then, all of us raising many (emphasis added) children while frantically running our businesses, too,” Wilson recalled. “We met many mornings to hike the trails at Bass Lake and we partied at P.B. Scott’s. As busy as we were, the world seemed a lot simpler then and what bonded us together was love, laughter and sharing good food!”
While a more complicated life has taken them in different directions, the four got together in late January for a long lunch.
“We met on this sunny afternoon to count our blessings and appreciate the fact that it takes a long time to grow a friendship. We also recognize that friendship isn’t just one thing. It is a million little things,” said Wilson. “We all have survived so many ups and downs through these years but our love and support for each other — for more than four decades — never wavered.”
Growing pensive, Wilson wondered aloud about the future.
“As the years go by, our get togethers are less frequent. Claudia and I still live in Blowing Rock, but Cindy now lives in Winston-Salem and Suzanne lives in Jacksonville, Fla. So, I often wonder how long this will continue before the circle of friendship is broken,” said Wilson. “That thought was really brought home several years ago when I read an article called, ‘Last Times.’ I don’t remember what magazine or newspaper it was in nor the author’s name, but it had great meaning for me and I made it a part of the journal I keep. Can I share it with you?”
Of course.
Last Times (author, date, and publication unknown)
I wish now that ‘last times’ would come with big signs that say, ‘This is the last time.’ Then you would know that you should savor them, no matter how inconsequential they are.
Like the last time you put sugar in your tea before you swore off sweets or the last time you used a push mower, or the last time you tucked extra underwear in your kid’s backpack — just in case. You might have stopped to just feel the moment, breathe it in and let it get fixed in your memory like a Polaroid photograph.
The last time you rocked your baby to sleep. The last time you stepped on a Lego piece in the middle of the night. The last time you tasted your grandmother’s apple pie. The last time you kissed your father good night. If you had known it was the last time, you would have closed your eyes and said to yourself, “I must remember this. I must remember the smell of the kitchen and this coffee and this pie. I must remember this scratchy flannel shirt and this smell of Old Spice. I must remember the feel of this downy head on my shoulder and this milky breath and these tiny fingers curled around a blankie.”
You would say, “I must remember this dog and how he slept on a hooked rug next to a boy’s bed.”
Instead, you rush on. You think there will be a hundred other times exactly like this one and you look at your watch or mutter some annoyance or answer the phone or become distracted in some way. You don’t fix it in your mind. You don’t stop and feel it — because why should you when there will be so many other chances and life is so busy and there are so many things to do. You’ll savor it next time or maybe the time after that one. You didn’t realize at that moment that this... this time would be the last time. It wouldn’t be coming again, and you missed it.
“So, my friends,” said Wilson. “Let’s appreciate every moment and no matter the distance between you, hold tightly to the people you are privileged to love — because life goes by so quickly.”
