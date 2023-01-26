karen powell retirement

Karen Powell retired from SkyLine after 32 years of service.

 Photo submitted

HIGH COUNTRY — After 32 years of hard work, community outreach and outstanding service, Karen Powell has retired from SkyLine/SkyBest.

Powell began working at SkyLine in West Jefferson and Banner Elk as a college student in the early 80s. After graduating from the School of Journalism at UNC, she began her first career position as the Public Information Director at Wilkes Community College. She later worked in higher education and media before she received the opportunity to return home to Ashe County.

