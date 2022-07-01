Lee Tillery (N.C. Recreation and Parks Association president elect) Stephen Poulos (Watauga County Parks and Recreation director), Michelle Wells (executive director of the N.C. Recreation and Parks Association) and Keith Jenkins (N.C. Recreation and Parks Association president).
BOONE — Watauga County Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulos has announced his intention to retire on Aug. 1 after 30 years with the department.
The announcement was made on Friday, July 1, one month before Poulos' time with the county department will come to an end after three decades. Poulos has been the department's head for 18 years, which came after 12 years as assistant athletic director.
He has been a North Carolina Recreation & Parks Association member for 30 years and served as president of the NCRPA in 2014. In 2019, Poulos awarded the NCRPA Fellow Award, which is the highest award the Association can bestow on one of its members for outstanding service and leadership.
In 2021 Poulos was awarded the Wade Brown Award for Community Involvement by Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. Poulos also oversaw the department during the creation and opening of the Watauga Community Recreation Center, which he has always spoken of with much praise.
"It has been a great honor and privilege to serve Watauga County Parks and Recreation and our community for 30 years," Poulos stated. "This is a ‘We’ not ‘Me’ success story, and without the endearing support of my wife Debbie Poulos, sons Ethan and TJ and all the staff, full time and part time through the years, none of this could have been accomplished. I do want personally and professionally thank, Keron Poteat (27 years), Amy Parsons (25 years), Sharon Greer (20 years) and Holly Gates (20 years) for their years of support, friendship and passion. There are thousands of friends and co-workers, too numerous to name. I want to thank everyone."
A retirement celebration set for July 20 was also announced, with details to come in the future.
