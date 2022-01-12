HIGH COUNTRY — The National Weather Service regional station in Blacksburg, Virginia has stated a potential winter storm will move through the High Country on Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16.
Exact times and estimates for snow and rainfall totals will become available starting Thursday afternoon or 72 hours from the event. Until then, NWS Blacksburg will not have estimates of the severity of the storm in the High Country.
The storm is still hovering over the Pacific Ocean, so NWS does not have confident estimates of what weather the High Country will receive.
What NWS Blacksburg does know is that there is an increasing risk for winter weather in the region over the weekend and headed into early next week, and this precipitation could include snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Once the storm moves on land, NWS Blacksburg will be able to follow whether the storm tracks inland or along the coast; a track just offshore would mean more impacts over the Piedmont/Coast and less in the west, according to a NWS Blacksburg release on Jan. 12.
This story will be updated as forecasting information becomes available.
To see the NWS Blacksburg forecast, visit weather.gov/rnk/winter.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member covering the environment for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
