WATAUGA — Watauga County will have different representation after new congressional maps were passed by the North Carolina State House and Senate in early November.
The new maps — which separate a portion of Watauga County into another district — are facing multiple lawsuits that allege the maps are unconstitutional and were drawn for political gain. Under the current maps passed by the General Assembly, portions of Watauga County will have different state house and state senate seats as well as a different U.S. House seat.
“In the North Carolina House map, two precincts are in a separate district than the other precincts,” Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said. “The Blue Ridge and Elk precincts are now part of the district that runs into Caldwell County, while the other 18 districts remain in Watauga County along with Ashe County and Allegheny counties to make up that North Carolina House District.”
Watauga County, under the new maps, will be represented by the North Carolina House District 93 and 87.
State House District 93 includes Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, while District 87 includes the small portion of Watauga and all of Caldwell County.
The North Carolina State Senate seat will now be in the 47th district — as opposed to the 45th like the past — and will include Alleghany, Ashe, all of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and Madison counties, as well as parts of Haywood and Caldwell counties.
For congressional districts, a little more than 19 precincts will be in the 14th U.S. Congressional District instead of the 5th District. Most of the Watauga precinct will be in the 11th district while the very top portion of the Watauga precinct will be in the 14th district. The Watauga precinct is the area of Foscoe and Vilas.
The U.S. House 14th District will include 15 counties including Avery and Mitchell, but not Ashe County, which will be in the 11th District that will include 10 counties, including Caldwell and Wilkes.
“So what that will mean is that there will be three different ballot styles in Watauga County where we’ve always had just one ballot style during general elections,” Snyder said. “During the early voting next year, one stop and the primary there’s a chance that we’ll have 12 different ballots — one for the Democratic Party, Republican Party, Libertarian Party and a nonpartisan ballot.”
Snyder said voters won’t really know a difference when voting, except for who their elected representatives are.
Snyder said he and his staff will work hard to train everyone on issuing the proper ballot to the right person since it will be so different this year.
“We just have to align all of our existing voters to the new jurisdictions,” Snyder said.
Filing for the 2022 elections will start at noon on Monday, Dec. 6 and will continue through Dec. 17. Board of Education, a court seat, district attorney, clerk of court and sheriff will be on the ballot for county level seats.
“Regardless of maps, we still all elect our elected officials and it’s important that we all get out and vote regardless of which district we might be in,” Snyder said. “For people with any questions please call us here at (828) 265-8061. We’ll be happy to answer anything.”
The full maps can be found at www.ncleg.gov/Redistricting.
