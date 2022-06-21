Boone Logo (Current)

BOONE — A portion of Deerfield Road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, for maintenance.

Traffic coming off of Blowing Rock Road will be redirected onto Longview Drive. All southbound traffic toward Blowing Rock Road will experience minimal delays.

For more information, contact Public Works at (828) 268-6230.

Due to the maintenance, AppalCart's Red and Express bus routes will be detoured on Wednesday. Neither route will serve Watauga Medical Center. The Health Sciences stop will be temporarily relocated to the south side of the Furman Road and State Farm Road intersection.

