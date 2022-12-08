BLOWING ROCK — Popular Blowing Rock breakfast spot Sunny Rock Eggs and Things will close its doors on Dec. 10.
The popular breakfast spot, which first opened in 2015, has been a staple for many in the Blowing Rock area, and the decision to close did not come easily.
“We have had Foggy Rock for 12 years, and before we had Cafe Portofino for eight years, and we started (Sunny Rock Eggs and Things) seven and a half years ago and it’s extremely popular. We do over 300 people a day, sometimes 400 and it’s just gotten too big and too busy” said co-owner Yvonne Myers.
Finding kitchen staff has also been an issue for the popular restaurant.
“It’s harder to find consistent help,” Myers said. “We have a great front-of-the-house crew. We could go for years off this front-of-the-house crew, but it’s been harder to hire in the back, which is true for everywhere.”
With there not being enough back-of-the-house staff, Yvonne’s husband — and co-owner of Sunny Rock — has had to pick up the vacancies, which have added up.
“We have just been more involved than we’d like to be at our age and we needed to take a step back,” Myers said.
With Sunny Rock Eggs and Things closing, Myers is not sure yet what will happen to the building.
“We want to take January to reflect and see what we want to do, before we make any rash decisions,” Myers
In regards to the restaurant's legacy, Yvonne had this to say: “There’s not that many breakfast places and that’s definitely what was needed in Blowing Rock, which is what made it successful. I think the family atmosphere really made it successful too, with the people who eat with us every single day.”
Yvonne then pointed to the middle of the restaurant.
“That coffee bar right there has been very popular for people who are lonely, or single people — single men, single women — to come in and chat with everybody around town,” Myers said.
Myers also wanted to thank the community.
“We want to thank the community, our supporters, but we just feel like we need to take a step back, and the only way to do that is to release (Sunny Rock),” Myers said.
Foggy Rock Eatery will remain open as it will become the main focus for Myers and her husband.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.