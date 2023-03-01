POP_UP

BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Art and History Museum has announced the opening of the exhibition “POP-UP: Andy Warhol & the Portrait Impulse,” which will be viewable until June 2.

The exhibition highlights 96 Polaroids, 27 black and white prints and six silkscreens generously loaned from the Permanent Collection of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University, courtesy of a gift by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts’ Andy Warhol Photographic Legacy program. “POP-UP” will be on view through June 2 in BRAHM’s Fort Gallery.

