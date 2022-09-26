The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 12
ARREST: William L. Cason, 48, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Cason was issued an Oct. 7 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jose D. Galvan-Zavala, 55, of Deep Gap, was arrested and charged with failure to appear / FTC and drug equipment violations. Galvan-Zavala was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1800 block of US Hwy 421 S.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the area of Madison Avenue.
Sept. 13
ARREST: Amy L. Crews, 44, of Kernersville, was arrested and charged with carrying concealed gun, possession of a stolen firearm, permit unlicensed to drive and liquor law violations. Crews was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jamison W. Gross, 47, of Currie, NC, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, drunkenness, shoplifting, simple assault, all other larceny and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Gross was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Howard Street.
EMBEZZLEMENT: Embezzlement was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Sept. 14
ARREST: Jeremy C. Trivette, 49, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, simple possession of schedule VI, simple possession schedule II and drug/narcotic violations. Trivette was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and assault on a female was reported in the 300 block of brook Hollow Road.
Sept. 15
ARREST: Krish D. Kashyap, 19, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence less than 21. Kashyap was issued an Oct. 20 court date. No bond was listed.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Rushing Creek Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a firearm was reported in the Dogwood Road area.
Sept. 16
ARREST: Jonathan L. Greco, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, trespass of real property and drunk and disruptive. Greco was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Sept. 17
ARREST: Rebecca E. Price, 28, of Todd, was arrested and charged with narcotic violations. Price was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $7,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Mark C. Christopher, 28, of Boone, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Christopher was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Jeffrey S. Carlton, 29, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Carlton was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Loyd B. Hollar, 18, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence - provisional. Hollar was issued an Oct. 20 court date. No bond was listed.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Industrial Park Drive.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Sept. 18
ARREST: Mikke D. McLeod, 39, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. No court date or bond was listed.
ARREST: Michael N. Counts, 28, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Counts was issued an Oct. 20 court date. No bond was listed.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Aggravated assault was reported in the Blowing Rock Road area.
