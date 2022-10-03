The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 19
ARREST: Stacy L. Walkoviak, 39, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service — non BPD warrant, and was also charged with credit card/automatic teller machine fraud and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game. Walkoviak was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $15,000 secured bond.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Yosef Drive.
Sept. 20
ARREST: Brandon I. Peterson, 33, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Peterson was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph D. Dugger, 41, of Buttler, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Dugger was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
TRESPASS: Trespass of real property was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hallow Road.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 100 block of campus Ridge Drive.
THEFT: Theft form a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Appalachian Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: All other larceny and counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 1600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 21
ARREST: Spencer D. Church, 39, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and misdemeanor larceny. Church was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Hwy 105 Extension.
LOST PROPERTY: Lost property was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
COUNTERFEIT BILL: A counterfeit bill was reported in the 100 block of State Farm Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Misdemeanor larceny and trespass of real property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Sept. 22
ARREST: Jennifer L. German, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny all other. German was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $500 secured bond.
LARCENY: Larceny all other was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 23
SIMPLE ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Health Center Drive.
Sept. 24
ARREST: Juan C. Flores, of Roan Mountain, was arrested nad charged with left of center, reckless driving, open container after consumption of alcohol, no operators license and driving under the influence. Flores was issued an Oct. 22 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Parker J. Ajax, 21, of Boone, was arrested and charged with assault on a female. Ajax was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 25
ARREST: Kate S. Osborne, 43, of Midlothian, Virginia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Sanderson was issued an Oct. 20 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Joel Berrier, 59, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Berrier was issued an Oct. 20 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Matthew D. Brown, 39, of Boone was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Brown was issued an Oct. 20 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Joshua E. Seay, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Seay was issued an Oct. 21 court date. No bond amount was listed.
SIMPLE ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Ash Lane.
