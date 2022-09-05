The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 22
ARREST: Justin R. Cardwell, 42, of Newland, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and disorderly conduct. Cardwell was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
Aug. 23
ARREST: Anthony J. Duarte, 35, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with communicating threats, littering not greater than 15 and disorderly conduct. Duarte was issued a Nov. 11 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 24
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Hwy 105.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.
Aug. 25
ARREST: Ernesto G. Gutierrez, 51, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked after impaired rev notice, resisting arrest/hinder, liquor law violations, drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Gutierrez was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 26
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with a violation of a court order. Tuntland was issued an Oct. 21 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Heather L. Boone, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Boone was issued a Sept. 23 court date and a $300 secured bond.
ARREST: Jonathon T. Tatum, 43, of Banner Elk, was arrested for two counts of warrant service - non BPD warrant. Tatum was issued a Sept. 2 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Sadonte M. Pearce, 30 , of Charlotte, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Pearce was issued an Oct. 24 court date. No bond amount was listed.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 500 block of Winkler's Creek Road.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Winkler's Creek Road.
Aug. 27
ARREST: Matthew E. Ortez, 25, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with violation of local ordinances and driving under the influence. Ortez was issued an Oct. 21 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
DISPUTE: A dispute was reported in the 2700 block of Hwy 105.
Aug. 28
ARREST: Latejah N. Marion, 29, of Gastonia, was arrested on a warrant service - Non BPD warrant. Marion was issued a Sept. 29 court date. No bond amount was listed.
