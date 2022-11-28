The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 14
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 400 block of Jefferson Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: All other larceny, damage to personal property and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 100 block of Birch Street.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Stadium Drive.
IDENTITY THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Dylan S. Smith, 21, of Morganton, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Smith was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $11,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Edward J. Hicks, 34, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Hicks was issued a Dec. 1 court date and a $40,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Christopher L. V. Strickland, 34, o Boone, was arrested and charged with inhaling fumes for intoxication and trespass of real property. Strickland was issued a Dec. 9 court date and a $750 secured bond.
ARREST: Grey M. Hawkinson, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Hawkinson was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Nov. 15
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 200 block of Old Bristol Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 600 block of East King Street.
ARREST: Heather J. Tuntland, 30, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Tuntland was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Terrace Lane.
ARREST: Ronnie K. Hicks, 43, of Boone, was arrested on two warrant service - non BPD warrants. Hicks was issued a Jan. 23 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Erik Michael, 25, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Michael was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Nov. 16
OFFENSE: A sex offense - second degree was reported.
LOST: A lost passport was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Amy L. Morrison, 35, of Linville, was arrested and charged with driving with an open container and driving under the influence. Morrison was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 17
ARREST: Krystal A. Davis, 30 of Elizabethton, TN, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Davis was issued a Dec. 16 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Nov. 18
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: All other larceny and motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of Southgate Drive.
Nov. 19
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and simple assault was reported in the 500 block of Hwy 105 Extension.
ARREST: Marshal B. Parrish, 30, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Parrish was issued a Dec. 5 court date and a $20,000 secured bond.
Nov. 20
LOST PROPERTY: Lost property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 1000 block of East King Street.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
