The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 17
DEATH INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
FLASE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 18
BAD CHECKS: Bad checks was reported in the 1400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Oct. 19
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to personal property was reported in the 300 block of Deerfield Road.
ARREST: Bryan M. A. Bull, 23, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Bull was issued a Nov. 21 court date and no bond.
Oct. 20
FLASE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Cosean P. Patterson, 29, of Boone, was arrested and charged with interfere emergency communication, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, intimidation, kidnapping/abduction and simple assault. Patterson was issued a Nov. 21 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Chance L. Church, 25, of Cedar Bluff, VA, was arrested on a non BPD warrant. Church was issued a Dec. 9 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Oct. 21
Shoplifting: Removal of an anti shoplifting device and shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
ARREST: Meagan J. Miller, 38, of Wilkesboro, was arrested on a non BPD warrant. Miller was issued a Dec. 7 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Scotty E. Bolick, 45, of Moravian Falls, was arrested on a non BPD warrant. Bolick was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $1,00 secured bond.
ARREST: Conley E. Yates, 48, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Yates was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $500 secured bond.
ARREST: Clayton P. Blust, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and removal of an anti shoplifting device. Blust was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Oct. 22
ARREST: Julie M. Maruszak, 56, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Maruszak was issued a Nov. 21 court date.
ARREST: Matthew C. Hold, 29, of Raleigh, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Holt was issued a Nov. 21 court date.
ARREST: Joel J. Moore, 48, of Foscoe, was arrested on a non BPD warrant. Moore was issued a Nov. 9 court date and a $1,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Travis H. Moore, 35, of Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked. Moore was issued a Nov. 21 court date.
ARREST: Tyler J. Harmon, 28, of Sugar Grove, was arrested on a non BPD warrant. Harmon was issued a Nov. 22 court date and a $343 secured bond.
Oct. 23
SHOPLIFTING: Trespass of real property and shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to personal property was reported in the 100 block of Hayes Street.
ARREST: Christopher L. V. Strickland, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and trespass of real property. Strickland was issued a Nov. 21 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Jacob A. Woodcook, 19, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Woodcook was issued a Nov. 22 court date.
ARREST: Jameson T. Faw, 20, of Boone, was arrested on three non BPD warrants. Faw was issued a Nov. 16 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
