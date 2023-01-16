The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 2
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the area of Cherry Drive.
Jan. 3
HACKING: Hacking/computer invasion was reported in the area of New Market Blvd.
ARREST: Linda M. Jones, 46, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespass. Jones was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $3,500 secured bond.
Jan. 4
ARREST: Casey R. Martin, 30, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Casey was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
ARREST: Joseph M. Johnson, 34, of Vilas, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting. Johnson was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
Jan. 5
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the area of Hidden Shadows Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the area of West King Street.
ARREST: Calixto L. Yax Menchu, 38, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and driving under the influence. Yax Menchu was issued a Feb. 2 court date.
ARREST: Shannon N. Potter, 39, of Tabor City, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, no operators license, weapon law violations and drug/narcotic violations. Potter was issued a March 31 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Kylee R. Geiger, 23, of Boone, was arrested on a warrant service - non BPD warrant. Geiger was issued a feb. 2 court date.
ARREST: Dennis L. Lyalls, 41, of West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and possession of methamphetamine. Lyalls was issued a Feb. 17 court date and $30,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Steven J. Miller, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny remove/destroy/deactivate anti-shoplifting device. Miller was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $10,000 secured bond.
Jan. 6
HACKING: Hacking/computer invasion was reported in the 1500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the area of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: David A. McFalling, 31, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations. McFalling was issued a Feb. 2 court date and a $3,000 secured bond.
Jan. 7
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the area of Psi Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny all other was reported in the 100 block of 160 Blanwood Drive.
ARREST: Brandon K. Zellers, 31, of Louisville, Ky., was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault. Zellers was issued a Feb. 2 court date.
Jan. 8
ARREST: Jennifer M. Covington, 52, of Lenoir, was arrested and charged with forgery - notes, checks, securities. Covington was issued a Feb. 27 court date and a $5,000 secured bond.
