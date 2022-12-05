The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 21
ARREST: Scott E. Nix, 42, of Blowing Rock, was arrested on a non BPD warrant. Nix was issued a Dec. 13 court date and a $250 secured bond.
Nov. 22
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Larceny all other and MV theft - all other vehicles was reported in the 200 block of Industrial Park Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Faculty Street.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Robin Lane.
ARREST: Shawn A. Lorenzo, 33, of Boone, was arrested on a non BPD warrant. Lorenzo was issued a $1,000 secured bond.
Nov. 23
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: All other larceny was reported in the 2200 block of U.S. 421 S.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
HOAX: Perpetrating hoax was reported in the 400 block of Yosef Drive.
ARREST: Michelle K. Nelson, 36, of Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor conspiracy and misdemeanor larceny. Nelson was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Wesley A. Nelson, 40, of Boone, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, resisting public officer, possession of stolen goods and stolen property offenses. Nelson was issued a Jan. 30 court date and a $2,000 secured bond.
Nov. 24
ARREST: Hunter E. Greer, 23, of Boone, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Greer was issued a Dec. 16 court date. No bond was listed.
ARRET: Luis I. Romero Daniels, 30, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and interfere with emergency communication. Romero Daniels was issued a Nov. 28 court date. No bond was listed.
ARREST: Christopher L. Strickland, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Strickland was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $300 secured bond.
Nov. 25
INVESTIGATION: A death investigation was reported in the area of Sunset Drive.
THEFT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported in the 1900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ARREST: Jennifer L. German, 43, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. German was issued a Jan. 31 court date and a $300 secured bond.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
FALSE PRETENSES: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the area of Shadowline Drive.
ARREST: Stillman C. Kellum, 26, of Zionville, was arrested and charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and drug/narcotic violations. Stillman was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $4,000 secured bond.
ARREST: Opal L. Straley, 24, of Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Straley was issued a Dec. 16 court date and a $500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.